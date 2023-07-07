Cogent Solutions™ Receives another Great Place to Work® Award and Ranks 10th as Best Workplace for Millennials™ - GCC
Cogent Solutions™ Receives another Great Place to Work® Award and Ranks 10th as Best Workplace for Millennials™ - GCCDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogent Solutions™, leading business intelligence company in the middle east, has been again recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® UAE 2023 – 2024 Award for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Cogent Solutions™ has also achieved the impressive distinction of being ranked 10th among the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ - GCC for the year 2023. These accolades affirm Cogent Solutions™ unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment that values its employees.
The Great Place to Work® Award distinguishes organizations that excel in cultivating a workplace culture centered around trust, collaboration, and growth opportunities for employees. This esteemed recognition reflects Cogent Solutions™ ongoing commitment to prioritizing employee satisfaction, well-being, and professional development.
Furthermore, Cogent Solutions™ inclusion as the 10th Best Workplace for Millennials™ - GCC underscores the company's efforts to create an engaging workplace that aligns with the needs and aspirations of young professionals. Cogent Solutions™ focus on empowering and involving millennials within the organization has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable distinction.
"We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work® Award for the second consecutive year and to be ranked 10th as the Best Workplace for Millennials™ - GCC," stated Nizam Deen, CEO at Cogent Solutions™. "At Cogent Solutions™, we firmly believe that our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and these accolades affirm our commitment to providing them with an inspiring and supportive work environment."
Cogent Solutions™ has cultivated an inclusive and collaborative workplace culture that fosters innovation, continuous learning, and personal growth. The company's emphasis on work-life balance, robust professional development programs, and meaningful employee recognition initiatives has created a thriving community where individuals can flourish and contribute their best.
The Great Place to Work® Award and the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ - GCC ranking were determined through a comprehensive evaluation process, including anonymous employee surveys and an assessment of organizational culture and practices.
"Creating an exceptional workplace environment that nurtures our employees' talents, promotes their growth, and values their contributions has always been a priority at Cogent Solutions™," added Yousuf Ali, Head of Sales at Cogent Solutions™. "These prestigious awards validate our ongoing commitment to cultivating a positive and rewarding workplace experience for our exceptional team."
Cogent Solutions™ extends its sincere appreciation to its dedicated employees for their unwavering commitment, passion, and drive, which have contributed to the company's success and its recognition as a top employer. The company eagerly anticipates continuing its journey of excellence and empowering its workforce to reach new heights in the years to come.
Sandeep Pokkali
Cogent Solutions™
+971 56 515 5469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn