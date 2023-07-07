Ultipa Cloud releases Shared Edition cloud-native graph database with 40%+ out-of-pocket savings for the users

Ultipa Cloud Brochure 1 Ultipa Cloud Brochure 2 Structured Graph Data View

The Silicon Valley based category-defining graph XAI player, Ultipa, releases Shared Edition of Ultipa Cloud. The shared edition is 40% more cost effective.

Shared edition is good deal comparing to Standard Edition. It comes with a fixed price of $0.63/hr, which is at least 40% cheaper than the basic SE. And it's super fast, way faster than Neo*J” — Gabriel Proval

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa Cloud Upgrades to Shared Edition

We are excited to announce that Ultipa Cloud introduces the Shared Edition, on top of the existing Standard Edition! This new edition brings even lower cost, more convenience and scalability to our valued users.

With Ultipa Cloud, you can seamlessly build, deploy, and manage IT innovations with graph-augmented XAI, such as rich collection of graph algorithms, integrated IDE w/ 3D visualization, plugins, and more. Ultipa Cloud is available in AWS Marketplace, and the Shared Edition makes it even more affordable and accessible for users.

The Shared Edition is a great option for users who want to take advantage of Ultipa Cloud’s powerful features at a lower cost. With this edition, you can still enjoy all the benefits of Ultipa Cloud, but with a smaller upfront investment. Plus, the Shared Edition is more scalable, so you can grow your usage as your needs change.

Shared Edition is at least 40% cheaper than the Standard Edition, and is geared toward light-weight users, graph enthusiasts, smaller amount of data or anyone who just loves playing with amazing graphs.

We are committed to providing our users with the best possible experience, and the Shared Edition is just one more way we are doing that. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

