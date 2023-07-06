Submit Release
Senate Bill 846 Printer's Number 1004

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - corporation, partnership, association, trust or other entity, or

any combination thereof, which holds a permit issued by the

department to dispense medical marijuana. The term does not

include a health care medical marijuana organization under

Subchapter L (relating to research program).

"Excipients." Solvents, chemicals or materials reported by a

medical marijuana organization and approved by the department

for use in the processing of medical marijuana.

"Executive director." The executive director of the board.

"Family or household member." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. §

6102 (relating to definitions).

"Financial backer." An investor, mortgagee, bondholder, note

holder or other source of equity, capital or other assets, other

than a financial institution.

"Financial institution." A bank, a national banking

association, a bank and trust company, a trust company, a

savings and loan association, a building and loan association, a

mutual savings bank, a credit union or a savings bank.

"Form of medical marijuana." The characteristics of the

medical marijuana recommended or limited for a particular

patient, including the method of consumption and any particular

dosage, strain, variety and quantity or percentage of medical

marijuana or particular active ingredient.

"Fund." The Medical Marijuana Program Fund established in

section 9372 (relating to Medical Marijuana Program Fund).

"Grower/processor." A person, including a natural person,

corporation, partnership, association, trust or other entity, or

any combination thereof, which holds a permit from the

department under this chapter to grow and process medical

marijuana. The term does not include a health care medical

