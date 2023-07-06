Senate Bill 846 Printer's Number 1004
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - corporation, partnership, association, trust or other entity, or
any combination thereof, which holds a permit issued by the
department to dispense medical marijuana. The term does not
include a health care medical marijuana organization under
Subchapter L (relating to research program).
"Excipients." Solvents, chemicals or materials reported by a
medical marijuana organization and approved by the department
for use in the processing of medical marijuana.
"Executive director." The executive director of the board.
"Family or household member." As defined in 23 Pa.C.S. §
6102 (relating to definitions).
"Financial backer." An investor, mortgagee, bondholder, note
holder or other source of equity, capital or other assets, other
than a financial institution.
"Financial institution." A bank, a national banking
association, a bank and trust company, a trust company, a
savings and loan association, a building and loan association, a
mutual savings bank, a credit union or a savings bank.
"Form of medical marijuana." The characteristics of the
medical marijuana recommended or limited for a particular
patient, including the method of consumption and any particular
dosage, strain, variety and quantity or percentage of medical
marijuana or particular active ingredient.
"Fund." The Medical Marijuana Program Fund established in
section 9372 (relating to Medical Marijuana Program Fund).
"Grower/processor." A person, including a natural person,
corporation, partnership, association, trust or other entity, or
any combination thereof, which holds a permit from the
department under this chapter to grow and process medical
marijuana. The term does not include a health care medical
