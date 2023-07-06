Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1006
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - facility who is involved in direct patient care or clinical care
services.
"Health facility." A hospital, long-term care nursing
facility or home health care agency as those terms are defined
in section 802.1 of the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48),
known as the Health Care Facilities Act.
"Program." The workplace violence prevention program
established by a committee.
"Workplace violence." Violence or the threat of violence
against an employee.
Section 3. Violence prevention committee.
(a) Establishment.--Each health facility shall establish a
violence prevention committee to establish, review, administer
and provide guidance about a program relating to the prevention
of workplace violence at the health facility.
(b) Membership.--The committee shall be composed as follows:
(1) At least one member or designee of the committee
shall represent management and oversee implementation of the
program. The committee shall be led by two cochairs, one
representing management and one representing the union
employees and nonunion staff in the case of a facility that
has no union representing its staff.
(2) At least 50% of the members of the committee shall
be nonmanagerial staff primarily engaged in direct patient
care. The committee shall have a proportional representation
of union members, selected by their union and nonunion
members, elected by secret ballot by their peers. The
proportional representation shall incorporate all employees
at risk of becoming a victim of workplace violence and shall
include representation from all main areas of the hospital
20230SB0849PN1006 - 2 -
