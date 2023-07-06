Senate Bill 849 Printer's Number 1006

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - facility who is involved in direct patient care or clinical care

services.

"Health facility." A hospital, long-term care nursing

facility or home health care agency as those terms are defined

in section 802.1 of the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48),

known as the Health Care Facilities Act.

"Program." The workplace violence prevention program

established by a committee.

"Workplace violence." Violence or the threat of violence

against an employee.

Section 3. Violence prevention committee.

(a) Establishment.--Each health facility shall establish a

violence prevention committee to establish, review, administer

and provide guidance about a program relating to the prevention

of workplace violence at the health facility.

(b) Membership.--The committee shall be composed as follows:

(1) At least one member or designee of the committee

shall represent management and oversee implementation of the

program. The committee shall be led by two cochairs, one

representing management and one representing the union

employees and nonunion staff in the case of a facility that

has no union representing its staff.

(2) At least 50% of the members of the committee shall

be nonmanagerial staff primarily engaged in direct patient

care. The committee shall have a proportional representation

of union members, selected by their union and nonunion

members, elected by secret ballot by their peers. The

proportional representation shall incorporate all employees

at risk of becoming a victim of workplace violence and shall

include representation from all main areas of the hospital

20230SB0849PN1006 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30