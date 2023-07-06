Senate Bill 854 Printer's Number 1010

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - postretirement adjustment.

A municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police

officer or firefighter a special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment under this chapter if all of the following apply:

(1) The retiree has terminated active employment with

the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.

(2) The retiree is receiving a retirement benefit from a

municipal retirement system on the basis of active employment

with the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.

(3) The retiree began receiving the retirement benefit

before January 1, 2019.

Section 402-A. Amount of 2024 special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsections (b) and

(c), a municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police

officer or firefighter a monthly special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment under section 401-A that shall be calculated as

follows:

(1) The sum of $75 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 5 years but less than 10

years.

(2) The sum of $150 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 10 years but less than 20

years.

(3) The sum of $300 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 20 years.

(b) Limitation.--If, under section 401-A, a retiree is

entitled to be paid a special ad hoc postretirement adjustment

by more than one municipal retirement system, the amount of the

special ad hoc postretirement adjustment under subsection (a)

