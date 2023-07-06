Senate Bill 854 Printer's Number 1010
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - postretirement adjustment.
A municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police
officer or firefighter a special ad hoc postretirement
adjustment under this chapter if all of the following apply:
(1) The retiree has terminated active employment with
the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.
(2) The retiree is receiving a retirement benefit from a
municipal retirement system on the basis of active employment
with the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.
(3) The retiree began receiving the retirement benefit
before January 1, 2019.
Section 402-A. Amount of 2024 special ad hoc postretirement
adjustment.
(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsections (b) and
(c), a municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police
officer or firefighter a monthly special ad hoc postretirement
adjustment under section 401-A that shall be calculated as
follows:
(1) The sum of $75 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the
retiree has been retired at least 5 years but less than 10
years.
(2) The sum of $150 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the
retiree has been retired at least 10 years but less than 20
years.
(3) The sum of $300 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the
retiree has been retired at least 20 years.
(b) Limitation.--If, under section 401-A, a retiree is
entitled to be paid a special ad hoc postretirement adjustment
by more than one municipal retirement system, the amount of the
special ad hoc postretirement adjustment under subsection (a)
20230SB0854PN1010 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30