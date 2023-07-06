Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,712 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 854 Printer's Number 1010

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - postretirement adjustment.

A municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police

officer or firefighter a special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment under this chapter if all of the following apply:

(1) The retiree has terminated active employment with

the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.

(2) The retiree is receiving a retirement benefit from a

municipal retirement system on the basis of active employment

with the municipality as a police officer or firefighter.

(3) The retiree began receiving the retirement benefit

before January 1, 2019.

Section 402-A. Amount of 2024 special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsections (b) and

(c), a municipal retirement system shall pay a retired police

officer or firefighter a monthly special ad hoc postretirement

adjustment under section 401-A that shall be calculated as

follows:

(1) The sum of $75 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 5 years but less than 10

years.

(2) The sum of $150 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 10 years but less than 20

years.

(3) The sum of $300 a month if, on January 1, 2024, the

retiree has been retired at least 20 years.

(b) Limitation.--If, under section 401-A, a retiree is

entitled to be paid a special ad hoc postretirement adjustment

by more than one municipal retirement system, the amount of the

special ad hoc postretirement adjustment under subsection (a)

20230SB0854PN1010 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 854 Printer's Number 1010

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more