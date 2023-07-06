Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 1007

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - (7) is experiencing homelessness;

(8) has foundational skills needs or is basic-skills

deficient;

(9) is pregnant or parenting;

(10) is part of another young-adult population,

including a racial group, that is experiencing disparate

levels of youth disconnection as defined by the local

workforce development board; or

(11) was approved for participation or enrollment in

WIOA Youth Formula Services or Job Corps.

(b) Organization requirements.--In order to receive a grant

award, an organization must provide to participants at least two

or more of the following:

(1) work experience and skills training;

(2) occupational skills training;

(3) other paid and unpaid work experiences, including

internships and job shadowing;

(4) services and activities necessary for participants

to achieve a high school diploma or equivalency;

(5) counseling services and other wraparound services;

(6) activities designed to foster leadership

development; or

(7) career services, including job search, placement and

follow-up support.

Section 5. Grant award.

(a) Duties of department.--The department shall develop

guidelines that specify requirements for grants. The guidelines

shall include:

(1) The grant application process and timeline.

(2) Allowed and disallowed expenses.

20230SB0850PN1007 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30