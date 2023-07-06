Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,712 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 1007

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - (7) is experiencing homelessness;

(8) has foundational skills needs or is basic-skills

deficient;

(9) is pregnant or parenting;

(10) is part of another young-adult population,

including a racial group, that is experiencing disparate

levels of youth disconnection as defined by the local

workforce development board; or

(11) was approved for participation or enrollment in

WIOA Youth Formula Services or Job Corps.

(b) Organization requirements.--In order to receive a grant

award, an organization must provide to participants at least two

or more of the following:

(1) work experience and skills training;

(2) occupational skills training;

(3) other paid and unpaid work experiences, including

internships and job shadowing;

(4) services and activities necessary for participants

to achieve a high school diploma or equivalency;

(5) counseling services and other wraparound services;

(6) activities designed to foster leadership

development; or

(7) career services, including job search, placement and

follow-up support.

Section 5. Grant award.

(a) Duties of department.--The department shall develop

guidelines that specify requirements for grants. The guidelines

shall include:

(1) The grant application process and timeline.

(2) Allowed and disallowed expenses.

20230SB0850PN1007 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 1007

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more