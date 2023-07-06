Senate Bill 850 Printer's Number 1007
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - (7) is experiencing homelessness;
(8) has foundational skills needs or is basic-skills
deficient;
(9) is pregnant or parenting;
(10) is part of another young-adult population,
including a racial group, that is experiencing disparate
levels of youth disconnection as defined by the local
workforce development board; or
(11) was approved for participation or enrollment in
WIOA Youth Formula Services or Job Corps.
(b) Organization requirements.--In order to receive a grant
award, an organization must provide to participants at least two
or more of the following:
(1) work experience and skills training;
(2) occupational skills training;
(3) other paid and unpaid work experiences, including
internships and job shadowing;
(4) services and activities necessary for participants
to achieve a high school diploma or equivalency;
(5) counseling services and other wraparound services;
(6) activities designed to foster leadership
development; or
(7) career services, including job search, placement and
follow-up support.
Section 5. Grant award.
(a) Duties of department.--The department shall develop
guidelines that specify requirements for grants. The guidelines
shall include:
(1) The grant application process and timeline.
(2) Allowed and disallowed expenses.
