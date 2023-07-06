Senate Bill 856 Printer's Number 1009
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - (5) By October 15, 2026, the department shall provide the
public school entity with a preliminary reimbursement for the
total cost of the public school entity's supplemental salary
payments made in the 2026-2027 school year, less the amount of
supplemental reimbursements paid to the public school entity in
the 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years, followed by
a reconciliation of actual costs for the 2026-2027 school year
no later than December 31, 2027. The net reconciled amount of
the supplemental reimbursement for the 2026-2027 school year, if
greater than the reconciled amount of the supplemental
reimbursement paid under paragraphs (2), (3) and (4), shall be
paid to the public school entity in each school year thereafter.
Payment under this paragraph shall be in addition to any other
amount payable to the public school entity.
(6) By October 15, 2027, the department shall provide the
public school entity with a preliminary reimbursement for the
total cost of the public school entity's supplemental salary
payments made in the 2027-2028 school year, less the amount of
supplemental reimbursements paid to the public school entity in
the 2023-2024, 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years,
followed by a reconciliation of actual costs for the 2027-2028
school year no later than December 31, 2028. The net reconciled
amount of the supplemental reimbursement for the 2027-2028
school year, if greater than the reconciled amount of the
supplemental reimbursement paid under paragraphs (2), (3), (4)
and (5), shall be paid to the public school entity in each
school year thereafter. Payment under this paragraph shall be in
addition to any other amount payable to a public school entity.
(7) For a school district, the supplemental reimbursement
received for the 2023-2024 school year under paragraph (2) and
20230SB0856PN1009 - 20 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30