Senate Bill 856 Printer's Number 1009

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - (5) By October 15, 2026, the department shall provide the

public school entity with a preliminary reimbursement for the

total cost of the public school entity's supplemental salary

payments made in the 2026-2027 school year, less the amount of

supplemental reimbursements paid to the public school entity in

the 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years, followed by

a reconciliation of actual costs for the 2026-2027 school year

no later than December 31, 2027. The net reconciled amount of

the supplemental reimbursement for the 2026-2027 school year, if

greater than the reconciled amount of the supplemental

reimbursement paid under paragraphs (2), (3) and (4), shall be

paid to the public school entity in each school year thereafter.

Payment under this paragraph shall be in addition to any other

amount payable to the public school entity.

(6) By October 15, 2027, the department shall provide the

public school entity with a preliminary reimbursement for the

total cost of the public school entity's supplemental salary

payments made in the 2027-2028 school year, less the amount of

supplemental reimbursements paid to the public school entity in

the 2023-2024, 2024-2025, 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years,

followed by a reconciliation of actual costs for the 2027-2028

school year no later than December 31, 2028. The net reconciled

amount of the supplemental reimbursement for the 2027-2028

school year, if greater than the reconciled amount of the

supplemental reimbursement paid under paragraphs (2), (3), (4)

and (5), shall be paid to the public school entity in each

school year thereafter. Payment under this paragraph shall be in

addition to any other amount payable to a public school entity.

(7) For a school district, the supplemental reimbursement

received for the 2023-2024 school year under paragraph (2) and

20230SB0856PN1009 - 20 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30