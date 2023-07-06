Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 1011

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1011

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

857

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, KEARNEY, STREET, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA,

DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND COLLETT, JULY 6, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in voting by qualified absentee electors, further

providing for voting by absentee electors and for canvassing

of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots; and, in

voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for

voting by mail-in electors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1306(a) introductory paragraph and (c),

1308(g)(1) and 1306-D(a) and (c) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are

amended to read:

Section 1306. Voting by Absentee Electors.--(a) Except as

provided in paragraphs (2) and (3), at any time after receiving

an official absentee ballot, but on or before eight o'clock P.M.

