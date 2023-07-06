Senate Bill 857 Printer's Number 1011
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1011
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
857
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, KEARNEY, STREET, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA,
DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND COLLETT, JULY 6, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JULY 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in voting by qualified absentee electors, further
providing for voting by absentee electors and for canvassing
of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots; and, in
voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for
voting by mail-in electors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1306(a) introductory paragraph and (c),
1308(g)(1) and 1306-D(a) and (c) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, are
amended to read:
Section 1306. Voting by Absentee Electors.--(a) Except as
provided in paragraphs (2) and (3), at any time after receiving
an official absentee ballot, but on or before eight o'clock P.M.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24