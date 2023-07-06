Senate Bill 844 Printer's Number 1013

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - * * *

(c) Reduction in assessed value of property.--

(1) A person who is a resident of this Commonwealth and

who does not qualify for the exemption under subsection (a)

is entitled to a reduction in the assessed value of the

person's property, for the purposes of real estate taxes

levied upon a building, including the land upon which the

building stands, occupied by the person as a principal

dwelling, as prescribed in paragraph (2), if all of the

following requirements are met:

(i) The person has been honorably discharged or

released under honorable circumstances from the armed

forces of the United States.

(ii) As a result of military service, the person has

a service-connected disability declared by the United

States Veterans' Administration or its successors to be a

disability of at least 10%.

(iii) The dwelling is owned by the person solely,

with the person's spouse or as an estate by the

entireties.

(iv) The need for the reduction in the assessed

value of the person's property, for the purposes of real

estate taxes, has been determined by the State Veterans'

Commission in compliance with the requirements of this

chapter.

(2) A person who has met the conditions under paragraph

(1) is eligible for a reduction in the assessed value of the

person's property, for the purposes of real estate taxes, as

follows:

(i) For a disability of at least 10% but less than

20230SB0844PN1013 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30