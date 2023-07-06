Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 1014
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, described according to a plan
entitled "ALTA NSPS Land Title Survey" of property owned by land
n/f Drexel University, prepared by Pennoni Associates, Inc.,
dated October 14, 2022, last revised June 5, 2023, Project
GATDV21001,to wit:
BEGINNING at a point on the former centerline of the former
Cuthbert Street (stricken from City Plan and vacated), said
point being S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of
20.00 feet, from the intersection of the easterly line of lands
n/f OPA 88-5498280 and the former northerly line of the
aforementioned Cuthbert Street; thence, from said point of
beginning; (1) through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert
Street, S 11 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of
20.00', to a point in the northerly line of lands n/f of OPA 77-
4520500, thence; (2) coincident with the same, N 78 degrees 59
minutes 00 seconds W, a distance of 283.00', to a point in the
westerly line of lands of the same; thence; (3) departing said
line through the bed of aforementioned Cuthbert Street, N 11
degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 20.00', to a
point on the former centerline of the aforementioned Cuthbert
Street, thence; (4) coincident with the same, S 78 degrees 59
minutes 00 seconds E, a distance of 283.00', to the place and
point of beginning. Said above described tract or parcel of
land containing with said bounds 5,660 square feet, or 0.12994
acres of land (more or less).
BEING a portion of OPA Account Number 774520500, known as
3205-51 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(c) Conditions.--The conveyance shall be made under and
subject to all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes and
rights of others, including, but not confined to, streets,
