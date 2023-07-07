Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Clinches Two Awards at The Edge Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards 2023
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Picture Caption: John Burke, General Manager of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (third from right) celebrates with team members after collecting the "Best Managed & Sustainable Property" and “Malaysia's Outstanding Specialised Development” awards at The Edge Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards 2023
The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (The Centre) has achieved outstanding recognition at The Edge Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards (BMSPA) 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony, graced by Nga Kor Ming, Malaysia’s Local Government Development Minister, as the guest of honour, took place on Tuesday night (July 4) at Hilton Kuala Lumpur. The event welcomed approximately 400 distinguished industry players.
The Centre triumphed in two categories, reinforcing its position as a beacon of excellence and sustainability. The first accolade secured was the coveted "Best Managed & Sustainable Property" award. This esteemed recognition underscores The Centre's unwavering commitment to superior property management practices and sustainability initiatives. The second accolade was the "Editor's Choice Award - Malaysia's Outstanding Specialised Development 2023." This remarkable achievement highlights The Centre's significant contributions as a specialised development in the country.
John Burke, the General Manager of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, happily accepted the awards on behalf of The Centre, its owners, and the entire team. Expressing his delight, Burke stated, "We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive these awards from The Edge. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our remarkable team. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of management and sustainability, while continually striving for excellence."
Guest of honour, Nga Kor Ming, Local Government Development Minister, acknowledged the importance of the BMSPA awards in elevating property management practices in Malaysia. In his speech, he emphasized, "Since the debut of the Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards (BMSPA) back in 2017, the awards have successfully raised the bar on Malaysian property management practices, benchmarking against the best-in-class globally. The awards have kick-started the urgently needed conversation among all property stakeholders for Malaysian real estate to be designed, built, and maintained with sustainability."
Since opening 18 years ago, the Centre has undertaken significant refurbishments and upgrades, including a recent expansion that added 11,000 square meters of flexible and multi-purpose space. These enhancements have allowed the Centre to comfortably accommodate larger events and host multiple events concurrently, supporting the growth of clients' existing events and attracting more international events to Malaysia.
In addition to the expansion, the Centre has made various interior enhancements over time, including new carpeting, updated furniture, and upgraded signage throughout the venue. These investments have contributed to the overall aesthetics and comfort of the guests, creating a welcoming and sophisticated environment.
The Centre's journey of refurbishments and upgrades has also encompassed a strong focus on sustainability. The Centre has implemented various technologies and solutions to reduce waste, improve energy usage efficiency, increase landfill waste diversion, and prioritise local sourcing. Initiatives such as the introduction of a food composter have resulted in a 30% decrease in overall food waste disposed of. Furthermore, smart recycling machines, a zero-energy rainwater harvesting system, and a hydroponic farm on the rooftop have been installed as the Centre works towards its challenging sustainability targets.
"The Centre remains committed to continuously enhancing our facilities, embracing sustainable practices, and providing a world-class venue that exceeds the expectations of our clients and guests," concluded John Burke, the Centre’s General Manager.
The Edge BMSPA awards are held annually to acknowledge exceptional real estate management practices and promote sustainability within the industry.
For the latest news and updates about the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, please visit www.klccconventioncentre.com.
Julian Loh
The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (The Centre) has achieved outstanding recognition at The Edge Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards (BMSPA) 2023. The prestigious awards ceremony, graced by Nga Kor Ming, Malaysia’s Local Government Development Minister, as the guest of honour, took place on Tuesday night (July 4) at Hilton Kuala Lumpur. The event welcomed approximately 400 distinguished industry players.
The Centre triumphed in two categories, reinforcing its position as a beacon of excellence and sustainability. The first accolade secured was the coveted "Best Managed & Sustainable Property" award. This esteemed recognition underscores The Centre's unwavering commitment to superior property management practices and sustainability initiatives. The second accolade was the "Editor's Choice Award - Malaysia's Outstanding Specialised Development 2023." This remarkable achievement highlights The Centre's significant contributions as a specialised development in the country.
John Burke, the General Manager of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, happily accepted the awards on behalf of The Centre, its owners, and the entire team. Expressing his delight, Burke stated, "We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive these awards from The Edge. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and expertise of our remarkable team. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of management and sustainability, while continually striving for excellence."
Guest of honour, Nga Kor Ming, Local Government Development Minister, acknowledged the importance of the BMSPA awards in elevating property management practices in Malaysia. In his speech, he emphasized, "Since the debut of the Best Managed & Sustainable Property Awards (BMSPA) back in 2017, the awards have successfully raised the bar on Malaysian property management practices, benchmarking against the best-in-class globally. The awards have kick-started the urgently needed conversation among all property stakeholders for Malaysian real estate to be designed, built, and maintained with sustainability."
Since opening 18 years ago, the Centre has undertaken significant refurbishments and upgrades, including a recent expansion that added 11,000 square meters of flexible and multi-purpose space. These enhancements have allowed the Centre to comfortably accommodate larger events and host multiple events concurrently, supporting the growth of clients' existing events and attracting more international events to Malaysia.
In addition to the expansion, the Centre has made various interior enhancements over time, including new carpeting, updated furniture, and upgraded signage throughout the venue. These investments have contributed to the overall aesthetics and comfort of the guests, creating a welcoming and sophisticated environment.
The Centre's journey of refurbishments and upgrades has also encompassed a strong focus on sustainability. The Centre has implemented various technologies and solutions to reduce waste, improve energy usage efficiency, increase landfill waste diversion, and prioritise local sourcing. Initiatives such as the introduction of a food composter have resulted in a 30% decrease in overall food waste disposed of. Furthermore, smart recycling machines, a zero-energy rainwater harvesting system, and a hydroponic farm on the rooftop have been installed as the Centre works towards its challenging sustainability targets.
"The Centre remains committed to continuously enhancing our facilities, embracing sustainable practices, and providing a world-class venue that exceeds the expectations of our clients and guests," concluded John Burke, the Centre’s General Manager.
The Edge BMSPA awards are held annually to acknowledge exceptional real estate management practices and promote sustainability within the industry.
For the latest news and updates about the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, please visit www.klccconventioncentre.com.
Julian Loh
Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre
email us here