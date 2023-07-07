Mayflower Entertainment, Horror Puzzle Adventure Game, City Legends Trapped In Mirror, Official Asia Release - July 6

Real game-play image from City Legends Trapped In Mirror (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from City Legends Trapped In Mirror (Source: Mayflower Entertainment) Real game-play image from City Legends Trapped In Mirror (Source: Mayflower Entertainment)_3 Real game-play image from City Legends Trapped In Mirror (Source: Mayflower Entertainment)_4 Real game-play image from City Legends Trapped In Mirror (Source: Mayflower Entertainment)_5

- Beat the summer heat with the horror puzzle adventure game City Legends Trapped In Mirror Official Asia Release on PC - July 6

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, July 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The game publishing company Mayflower Entertainment (CEO Eric Youm) announced today that the official PC version of the puzzle adventure game City Legends Trapped In Mirror (developed by Do Games) will be released on Steam in Asia on July 6.Do Games, a partner company of the famous casual game publisher Big Fish Games, has developed casual games since 2010. Most of the games developed were rated highly among the games published by Big Fish Games. By developing games for various platforms, including PC and mobile phones, Do Games has offered games designed with strong stories, imagination, and creativity, for users around the world, and has developed and released more than 50 games through various series, such as City Legends and Myth of Reality.In the world of City Legends Trapped In Mirror, Do Games latest game, players will become a famous horror author as they hunt for clues about vengeful ghosts from old legends, overcome obstacles presented by characters, both alive and dead, and delve into urban legends where the line between fact and fiction blurs.Through this story-based game, players will feel like the main character in a movie as they work their way through countless puzzles, escape from secret rooms, and converse with colorful characters. Experience the thrills and excitement of this can’t-miss Collector’s Edition, complete with bonus chapters.A representative of Mayflower Entertainment says, “We expect that through the puzzle adventure game City Legends Trapped In Mirror players will experience a thoroughly exiting summer thrill as well as satisfying intellectual entertainment.”Through a strategic partnership with Do Games, Mayflower Entertainment plans to continue to introduce a majority of its products to the Asia market in the form of mobile and PC games.Game features● Hidden bonus chapters● Gather and save collectables● Lots of fun with a strong story, various locations, and a diverse cast of characters● Complete stages and escape rooms by interacting with your environments and other characters● Classical, artistic backgrounds and BGM available for download● Beginner-friendly with a convenient strategy guide● Countless and varied puzzlesTitle: City Legends Trapped In MirrorPlatform: PCPurchase method: Steam store (download)Genre: Casual puzzle adventureRelease date: July 6, 2023Sales price; $9.99homepage： http://www.mayflowerent.com Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/mayflowerent Twitter： https://twitter.com/mayflower_games play： http://playroomescape.com/

City Legends Trapped In Mirror