'Boxing Star' Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Thrilling Update

5th Aniversary Boxing Star1

SEOUL, KOREA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 4:33(FourThirtyThree), a leading mobile game developer and publisher, is delighted to announce the commemorative 5th-anniversary update for their popular global mobile sports game, 'Boxing Star.' The update introduces a new league, League 14, and a range of exciting in-game events.

League 14 is an expanded top-tier league that adds a new dimension to the game. The league players belong to will now be determined based on the cumulative Star Points acquired after matches. Players who have obtained 10,000 or more Star Points can enter League 14. With the addition of the 14th league, adjustments have been made to the rewards, including the Trophy Room and Star Point Roadmap.

In this update, players can achieve breakthroughs by reaching level 35 in the legendary grade without unlocking Potential Powers. Additionally, non-exclusive gears can now evolve into Transcend gears through the random overpower system. The maximum level of Transcend gears has been expanded from 35 to 45, offering players new possibilities.

To express the characters' personalities, two new costumes and performance coordination have been added. The 5th-anniversary European military uniform costume set has been introduced, and the 5th-anniversary commemorative headband accessory costume will be given for free to all players upon logging into the game. Furthermore, new performance coordination options, including victory motions, provocation motions, and anger expressions, allow players to showcase a wide range of character emotions.

In addition to these exciting features, improvements have been made to the user interface to provide easier access to information about opponents in the rival mode. Tutorial and guidance have also been added to enhance players' understanding and engagement with the sponsor contents.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary, a special in-game event called the 5th Anniversary Coupon Event will be held until August 2nd. Players can enter coupon codes in the game to receive various in-game items as rewards.

'Boxing Star' offers players the thrilling experience of boxing through simple touch controls, allowing them to throw jabs, hooks, and more. The game's standout feature is its ability to customize the appearance and accessories to match each player's unique personality. Currently available in 140 countries worldwide, the game has surpassed 50 million global downloads.