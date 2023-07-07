New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5002592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/06/23, 1743 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 30
TOWN: Cornwall
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Swamp Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Niclaus M. Clark
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: James A. Thorp
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Golf
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end contact damage
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/06/23 at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 30 near the intersection with Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on Vermont Route 30. At the same time, V#1 was traveling south behind V#2 when it entered the northbound lane of travel and attempted to overtake V#2. As this was happening, V#2 began to turn left onto Swamp Road when it collided with the rear end of V#1 in the northbound lane of travel. As a result, V#1 left the roadway, overturned and came to the position of uncontrolled rest on its roof on the northbound shoulder of Vermont Route 30. The operator of V#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected injuries. The operator of V#2 fled the scene.
While speaking with the operator of V#1, Niclaus M. Clark (22), at Porter Medical Center, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Clark was screened and placed under arrest. At the conclusion of processing, Clark was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for DUI #2, Criminal DLS, and Grossly Negligent Operation.
Troopers were able to locate the operator of V#2, James A. Thorpe (21), who was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Thorpe was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.
Suspect: Niclaus M. Clark
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
Suspect: James A. Thorpe
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
