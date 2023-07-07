New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5002592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/06/23, 1743 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 30

TOWN: Cornwall

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Swamp Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Niclaus M. Clark

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: James A. Thorp

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Golf

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end contact damage

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/06/23 at approximately 1743 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 30 near the intersection with Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on Vermont Route 30. At the same time, V#1 was traveling south behind V#2 when it entered the northbound lane of travel and attempted to overtake V#2. As this was happening, V#2 began to turn left onto Swamp Road when it collided with the rear end of V#1 in the northbound lane of travel. As a result, V#1 left the roadway, overturned and came to the position of uncontrolled rest on its roof on the northbound shoulder of Vermont Route 30. The operator of V#1 was transported to Porter Medical Center for suspected injuries. The operator of V#2 fled the scene.

While speaking with the operator of V#1, Niclaus M. Clark (22), at Porter Medical Center, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Clark was screened and placed under arrest. At the conclusion of processing, Clark was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for DUI #2, Criminal DLS, and Grossly Negligent Operation.

Troopers were able to locate the operator of V#2, James A. Thorpe (21), who was taken into custody for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Thorpe was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.

Suspect: Niclaus M. Clark

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Suspect: James A. Thorpe

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.