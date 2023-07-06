Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 06, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 6, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at  6:57 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 27 PN 1639

 203-0            Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 358 PN 1798

 203-0            Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 544 PN 1799

 130-73          Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 612 PN 1703

 130-73          (Failed)

 

Motion to Reconsider HB612 on Final Passage Pursuant to Rule 26

(Cutler/Grove)

 

 

 

 102-101

HB 841 PN 1801

 102-101       Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1096 PN 1687

 172-31          Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1210 PN 1283

 130-73          Sent to Senate for Concurrence

HB 1351 PN 1802

 193-10          Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 173     Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

                   

HB 1559   Local Government

HB 1560   Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 716        To Appropriations

HB 859        To Appropriations

HB 1130      To Appropriations

HB 1173      To Appropriations

HB 1218      To Appropriations

HB 1394      To Appropriations

HB 1448      To Appropriations

HB 1515      To Appropriations

SB 829

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 27           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 358         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 544         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 841         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1210      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 716        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 859        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1130      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1173      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1218      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1448      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1515      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 621

SB 836

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 148

A Resolution designating September 18, 2023, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 150th anniversary.

202-1

HR 160

A Resolution designating June 30, 2023, as "Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Friday, July 7, 2023  at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

