Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 06, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 6, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 6:57 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 173 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 1559 Local Government

HB 1560 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 716 To Appropriations

HB 859 To Appropriations

HB 1130 To Appropriations

HB 1173 To Appropriations

HB 1218 To Appropriations

HB 1394 To Appropriations

HB 1448 To Appropriations

HB 1515 To Appropriations

SB 829

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 27 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 358 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 544 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 841 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1210 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 716 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 859 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1130 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1173 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1218 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1448 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1515 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 621

SB 836

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 148 A Resolution designating September 18, 2023, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 150th anniversary. 202-1 HR 160 A Resolution designating June 30, 2023, as "Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-2

