Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 06, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 6, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 6:57 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Matzie.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
203-0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
203-0 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
130-73 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
130-73 (Failed)
Motion to Reconsider HB612 on Final Passage Pursuant to Rule 26
(Cutler/Grove)
102-101
102-101 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
172-31 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
130-73 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
193-10 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 173 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 1559 Local Government
HB 1560 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 716 To Appropriations
HB 859 To Appropriations
HB 1130 To Appropriations
HB 1173 To Appropriations
HB 1218 To Appropriations
HB 1394 To Appropriations
HB 1448 To Appropriations
HB 1515 To Appropriations
SB 829
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 27 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 358 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 544 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 841 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1096 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1210 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1351 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 716 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 859 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1130 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1173 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1218 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1448 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1515 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 621
SB 836
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating September 18, 2023, as "State Grange Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the Pennsylvania State Grange on its 150th anniversary.
202-1
A Resolution designating June 30, 2023, as "Hershey's Chocolate World Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-2
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Friday, July 7, 2023 at 10 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.