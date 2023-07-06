Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 0965

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - An Act designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) from the intersection with Bernard Avenue to the intersection with Highland Road in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, as the Corporal Brandon Hardy Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 13775, carrying Pennsylvania Route 641 over Big Spring Creek on the border of Newville Borough and West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, as the SFC Randall Shughart Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of Johnson Mill Road (State Route 1001) from the bridge over Buffalo Creek (Bridge Key 33467) to the intersection of Colonel John Kelly Road (State Route 1002) in Buffalo Township, Union County, as the Sgt. Edward L. Shannon Memorial Highway; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 13617, carrying Pennsylvania Route 34, over Mountain Creek in Mount Holly Springs Borough, Cumberland County, as the Firefighter Jerome Guise Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8553, carrying State Route 1006 on Syberton Road over Clearfield Creek in Gallitzin Township, Cambria County, as the Private Martin J. Hanlon Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 36247, carrying Pennsylvania Route 711 over Loyalhanna Creek in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County, as the Sergeant Alvin P. Carey and Private John C. Ewing Medal of Honor Memorial Bridge; designating the bridge, identified as Bridge Keys 34474 and 34477, carrying Interstate 70 over Pennsylvania Route 18, on the border of Washington City and Canton Township, Washington County, as the Corporal Frank Sworden Memorial Bridge; designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 310 between Knox Dale Road, also known as State Route 2023, and Ash Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, as the Lance Cpl. Bernard Himes Memorial Highway; and designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 33758, carrying Pennsylvania Route 427 over Sugar Creek in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the Staff Sergeant Richard James Mulholland Memorial Bridge.