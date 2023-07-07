Culvert repair temporary closes portion of Highway 1804

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 1804 is now closed at mile point 52, three miles north of the Hazelton Recreation Area, due to an emergency culvert replacement.



A detour is in place from ND 13 east to Linton, then north on U.S. Highway 83 to Sterling, and west on Interstate 94 back to ND 1804. The detour will remain in place until the culvert repair is completed.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444





