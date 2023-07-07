Jessica Carter Altman Continues to Inspire Through Song, Releasing Music Video for Newest Single “Pieces”
Releases Music Video for Newest Single “Pieces” on July 7thNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Multi-talented recording artist Jessica Carter Altman releases the music video for her newest single "Pieces," an emotive and introspective track that beautifully showcases Altman's exceptional talent as both a singer and a songwriter. “Pieces”is now available across all streaming platforms via Symphonic.
“Pieces” is the next iteration of her journey, meshing the emotionally driven verse work from her previous works with elaborate production. The song was born from its title, as Jessica started to think about how to pick up the pieces after experiencing the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery. The goal was to pivot this process into something inspirational and joyous, a universal message of hope for those experiencing a difficult time in their lives. With its enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the song promises to captivate audiences and establish Altman as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
“I came to the studio wanting to write a song about how to move forward and navigate life after some kind of profound change. Whether it‘s moving on from a breakup or just having a tough time, “Pieces” is about collecting your thoughts, hyping yourself up, and moving forward. We all have a tendency to waste time dwelling on things we no longer have or can’t change. This song is an anthem encouraging us to keep going - realizing it is okay to keep moving forward. There are a lot of great things still to come,” says Jessica.
“Pieces” is the first release off of her highly anticipated album, which is slated for release in Fall 2023. Working alongside seasoned collaborators, Jessica’s new material will blend her signature lyricism with new sonic heights, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and exciting for those who listen.
You can find Jessica hitting the stage at DROM NYC on July 26th.
To stay updated on Jessica Carter Altman's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow her on Instagram @Jessica.carter.altman
About Jessica Carter Altman
Jessica has always felt a need to speak her truth through music, as seen on her 2022 release For You, a cathartic four track glimpse into how the singer processed her grief at the passing of her father throughout the EP tracks “Lucky One, “Cherry Blossoms,” “For You” and “For You Remix.” Her music and shows have been covered in PEOPLE magazine, along with being a People Magazine "One To Watch", Page Six, Time Out, NY Post, and Entertainment Tonight’s “New Music Friday.” Her songs have been featured in Apple Music's “New In Singer Songwriter” and “Breaking Singer-Songwriter” playlists as well as on the “New Tunesmiths and Troubadours” playlist on Pandora
Raised in Potomac, Maryland, Jessica was surrounded by a strong and supportive family. Her mother, the legendary Lynda Carter, helped build a steadfast sense of self in the singer and her father, Robert A. Altman instilled a love for law and philanthropy. Wrapped in an insatiable well of creativity and public service, Jessica followed along in her father’s footsteps, starting a law career after graduating from the University of Michigan Law School. Her desire to help others and be a voice for those who are often silenced propelled Jessica into a successful and impactful imprint at Gibson Dunn — only to realize in 2020 that she felt like her actions spoke louder through the words she’d lace together in song.
Understanding Jessica’s childhood passion for music is another key to understanding just why, despite her profound respect for the legal profession, she had to shift gears and pursue her career full time. She has fond childhood memories of listening to everything from popular bands of the 90’s to Nina Simone, Etta James, The Rolling Stones, Mary Chapin-Carpenter and Trisha Yearwood and pulls from an eclectic catalog of musical influences including Billie Holliday, Amy Winehouse, and Boygenius to name a few.
Jessica’s music exposes some of the deepest and most difficult human emotions but does so wrapped in warmth, allowing the listener to approach these feelings head on and embrace them alongside her. The singer evokes the feeling of having a private conversation with her audience, bridging the gap between artistry and humanity that resonates with the many layers of living that exist.
"Pieces" Music Video