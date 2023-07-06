EXPERIENCE THE ADVENTURE OF THE WINGED PRINCE WITH D L DAVIES’ BOOK, CUAUHTÉMOC: DESCENT OF THE SUN PRIESTS
D L Davies D.L. Davies creates a world where Cuauhtémoc travels in a good versus evil tale.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests," readers will join a 12-year-old boy named Cuauhtémoc, who happens to have wings, on his exciting journey to becoming the fourth prince of the Mayan Empire. Keep reading with anticipation because his path is filled with action, bravery, and romance.
With the emperor's aid, Cuauhtémoc is tasked with establishing the first air force, advancing medical science, and eliminating dangerous pirates. But many obstacles are in his way, such as cruel and dishonest sun priests. And Cuauhtémoc is quite the ladies' man, attracting a string of stunning beauties wherever he goes. He takes on any villains who go in his way and leaves behind a wake of dead enemies.
This is an epic story of good versus evil, with no gray areas between the protagonist and the antagonist. Will Cuauhtémoc prevail over his enemies and earn his place in history as a legendary hero?
D.L. Davies, the author, is a genuine wanderer who makes the most of every opportunity. He spent his formative years in various locations across the United States, from majestic Montana to warm Florida. Davies enlisted and spent six years in the army, during which time he visited Germany. His love of writing never faded, even while he supported himself as a welder and auto mechanic. To find out more about Davies, go to https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/.
The thrills of "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" are not to be missed. Purchase a copy today—available in Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
