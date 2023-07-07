TransImpact & Vizion Announce Strategic Partnership
This new alliance empowers mutual users to gain supply chain visibility, enhance efficiency and generate cost savings.
We believe this partnership is a strong opportunity to apply our supply chain spend management to a broader range of shipping activities.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TransImpact, a leading provider of supply chain cost management solutions, and Vizion, an innovative logistics technology company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming supply chain visibility and optimization for organizations moving freight. This collaboration underscores the two companies’ shared commitment to innovation, customer success, and the pursuit of setting new standards in supply chain management.
— TransImpact CEO Berkley Stafford
The alliance between TransImpact and Vizion combines the expertise and capabilities of two industry leaders. By leveraging TransImpact's deep knowledge of supply chain cost management and Vizion’s advanced logistics technology platform, businesses are poised to gain unprecedented visibility into their shipping operations, leading to enhanced efficiency and cost savings.
“We believe this partnership is a strong opportunity to apply our supply chain spend management to a broader range of shipping activities," said TransImpact CEO Berkley Stafford. “We are consistently focused on applying technology and expertise to help companies decrease costs and find advantages within their supply chain.”
TransImpact is best known for its parcel spend management and decision intelligence technology, as well as Avercast — its demand planning platform that provides more than 280 forecast models for inventory management. With this strategic partnership, these capabilities are complementary to Vizion’s supply chain visibility data. Together, these two solutions push the boundaries of supply chain management and performance optimization.
“This partnership with TransImpact allows us to bring complementary products and services to new audiences,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. “Partnerships like this one with TransImpact are essential to fast tracking supply chain visibility for organizations that need it right now.”
As part of the partnership, the two companies are set to offer mutual referral initiatives, leading eventually to an integrated partnership within TransImpact's Business Intelligence and Avercast solutions. The goal is to reduce costs, minimize manual interventions, and improve operational efficiencies for cargo owners and shippers.
ABOUT TRANSIMPACT
TransImpact is an industry leader in developing and implementing end-to-end technology-based solutions that optimize shipping operations, create dramatic supply chain efficiencies, and transform the business performance of customers. From parcel contract negotiation to inventory management, TransImpact leverages cutting-edge technology and an experienced team to drive bottom-line impact and create raving fans among its clients. For more information, visit transimpact.com.
ABOUT VIZION API
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs for both ocean and rail containers to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, direct connections to Class I railways, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at app.vizionapi.com.
