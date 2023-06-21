Vizion Launches Innovative Intermodal Rail Tracking Feature
Rail tracking with Vizion requires no Letter of Authorization, and users can track containers across ocean and rail with a single request.
With rail tracking now complementing our existing ocean tracking solution, Vizion users can draw closer to (end-to-end supply chain visibility) in a way that is seamless and easy to integrate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizion, the leading provider of supply chain visibility solutions, today announced the launch of its Intermodal Rail Tracking feature. This new solution complements Vizion's existing ocean tracking capabilities, offering shippers, logistics service providers and other users seamless visibility as containers transition from maritime vessels to inland transportation.
— Vizion CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Henderson
"End-to-end supply chain visibility is an elusive goal for all shippers and logistics service providers," said Vizion Co-Founder and CEO Kyle Henderson. "With rail tracking now complementing our existing ocean tracking solution, Vizion users can draw closer to that goal in a way that is seamless and easy to integrate."
The Intermodal Rail Tracking solution streamlines the tracking process by eliminating the need for a lengthy Letter of Authorization process and separate transactions for ocean and rail tracking. Instead, users only need a single tracking request to capture location updates for any container across ocean and rail.
Vizion’s Intermodal Rail Tracking solution is made possible by direct connections with the seven Class I railways in North America — Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. By offering an instant-on source of truth for tracking containers as they traverse the continent by rail, this feature dramatically reduces the uncertainty that typically characterizes the transition from ocean to rail.
The solution also includes critical inland events at railyards like Last Free Date and Container Available for Pickup. These notifications enable users to avoid demurrage fees and rapidly determine when and where their containers can be retrieved. This is especially crucial at major facilities like Chicago, Memphis, and Dallas where free time typically includes fewer days than at maritime ports.
The Intermodal Rail Tracking feature is available through Vizion’s API, allowing any customer, new or existing, to effortlessly connect rail tracking and Vizion’s other data to their own TMS, ERP or other software system. All a user needs are container numbers or master bills of lading to track cargo on its journey.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs for both ocean and rail containers to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal connections, direct connections to Class I railways, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at app.vizionapi.com.
