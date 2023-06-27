TruckerCloud and Vizion Forge Strategic Commercial Partnership
Mutual users can connect via API to TruckerCloud’s on-the-road visibility solution and Vizion’s container tracking data.
Vizion API and TruckerCloud have formed a powerful partnership, delivering an all-encompassing visibility solution for brokers, shippers, and technology platforms.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TruckerCloud, a provider of real-time Electronic Logging Device (ELD) data integration, and Vizion, a provider of innovative digital solutions, have announced a strategic commercial partnership. The collaboration aims to introduce Vizion users to TruckerCloud’s data integration capabilities related to ELD, and to introduce TruckerCloud users to Vizion’s container tracking data.
— Spencer Mitchell, TruckerCloud CEO
This new partnership underlines the continued commitment of both Vizion and TruckerCloud to deliver advanced, practical solutions to the supply chain industry. The alliance will create a harmonious ecosystem where stakeholders can benefit from an integrated, real-time visibility solution, leading to a more streamlined, efficient, and sustainable supply chain landscape.
“Vizion API and TruckerCloud have formed a powerful partnership, delivering an all-encompassing visibility solution for brokers, shippers, and technology platforms,” says Spencer Mitchell, TruckerCloud CEO. “With Vizion API's real-time container tracking and TruckerCloud’s on-the-road visibility API, the two companies offer a seamless, integrated solution for end-to-end supply chain visibility.”
“We’re always looking for partners that provide complementary solutions with our same commitment to data quality,” said Vizion Co-Founder and CEO Kyle Henderson. “TruckerCloud’s excellence with an API-first approach to on-the-road visibility made them a natural fit as a partner, and we’re looking forward to helping our mutual users achieve complete visibility across their supply chains.”
TruckerCloud’s open API and its ability to integrate ELD data into freight-tech solutions offers technology companies the opportunity to link with 30-plus connected ELDs in one streamlined integration. This efficient process saves substantial development time and resources while supporting an array of solutions including Payment Solutions, Carrier TMS, Load Visibility, Insurance, and Asset Leasing.
An ELD is an electronic logging device used by commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers to automatically record driving time, Hours of Service (HOS) records, as well as capture data on the vehicle’s engine, movement, and miles driven.
Vizion’s API empowers shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs) and others in the supply chain space to connect container tracking data to their existing ERPs, TMSs and other software systems. Connecting to Vizion’s API for automated location updates and ETAs helps users significantly improve upon manual track-and-trace processes that have traditionally been used — and that are still common across the industry.
ABOUT TRUCKERCLOUD
TruckerCloud provides brokers and shippers with unmatched load-tracking capabilities via direct integrations to 30+ electronic log device (ELD) platforms. With TruckerCloud's instant-carrier onboarding process, brokers and shippers can efficiently gain visibility to more than 90% of trucks on the road in the United States.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, direct connections to Class I railways, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at vizionapi.com.
