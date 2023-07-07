Swope, Rodante P.A. Welcomes Taylor McKnight as Partner
The addition of Taylor McKnight represents a significant milestone. Taylor’s experience, unwavering dedication to justice, and outstanding track record make him an invaluable asset to our team.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A., a law firm specializing in personal injury and insurance bad faith cases announces the addition of a new partner Taylor McKnight. With his extensive expertise and exceptional achievements in personal injury law, Mr. McKnight brings a wealth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to advocating for victims who have endured catastrophic injuries due to the negligence of others.
— Managing Partner, Dale Swope
Mr. McKnight's outstanding career as a defense lawyer uniquely positions him to fervently fight for justice on behalf of his clients. With prior experience as a partner at a renowned nationwide law firm, he has successfully handled intricate cases involving trucking, bus, and commercial vehicle accidents, often resulting in severe injuries or death. Additionally, Mr. McKnight possesses substantial experience in premises liability, medical malpractice, and products liability cases. His profound understanding of defense attorneys' and insurance carriers' strategies provides him with a distinctive perspective, ensuring that negligent corporations and individuals are held accountable for their actions.
"The addition of Taylor McKnight represents a significant milestone," said Dale Swope, Founder and Managing Partner of Swope, Rodante P.A. "Taylor’s experience, unwavering dedication to justice, and outstanding track record make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that his expertise will further enhance our ability to advocate for our clients and secure the justice they rightfully deserve."
Prior to his tenure as a defense attorney, Mr. McKnight served as an Assistant Public Defender in Hillsborough County, Florida. During this time, he successfully represented individuals facing criminal charges, leading to numerous client exonerations. Mr. McKnight embarked on his legal career while still attending Florida State University College of Law, where he gained invaluable trial experience as a Certified Legal Intern at the Public Defender's Office in Leon County, Florida.
In addition to his legal work, Mr. McKnight is deeply committed to giving back to his community. He has volunteered alongside his wife, Meg, as a Wish Granter with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and as a Care Squad member for the Children's Dream Fund.
Mr. McKnight is admitted to practice in Florida and various United States District Courts, including the Middle District of Florida, Northern District of Florida, Southern District of Florida, Eastern District of Arkansas, and Western District of Arkansas.
ABOUT SWOPE, RODANTE P. A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
