IDNR accepting grant applications for Pheasant Fund and Habitat Fund projects through Aug. 1

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting grant applications for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program and for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program through Aug. 1.





The Pheasant Fund program enhances pheasant habitat through projects developed by nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. The Habitat Fund program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by nonprofit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for both programs comes from the sale of Habitat Stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.















