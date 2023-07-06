KEIRUS BY KJE Founder Appointed to City of Allen Community Engagement Board
Tech CEO and Texas native brings 20+ years of DEIB experience to local community
Serving on the City of Allen Community Engagement Board provides a unique opportunity to bring my professional experience to a community I have called home for so many years. It is a true honor.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KEIRUS BY KJE is proud to announce that their Founder and CEO, Kelley Johnson, was officially sworn in on July 6, 2023, as a Community Engagement Advisory Board Member for the 2023-2024 term with the City of Allen. As a Community Engagement Board Member, she will advise the City Council and city staff on matters related to community engagement, outreach programs, and special events.
— Kelley Johnson
The Community Engagement Advisory Board was established in July of 2022. Johnson is looking forward to joining her fellow board members to accomplish the set goals of the city while ensuring that the diverse needs of the community are considered as plans for the City of Allen are implemented over the next year.
Johnson has been trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and non-profits for her wise counsel and innovative solutions. This appointment will allow her to share her expertise in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and 20+ years of strategic leadership and coaching experience. She has a proven ability to translate complex challenges into needle-moving strategies that build engagement and achieve results. As a 20+ year resident of Allen, Texas, Johnson is grateful for the opportunity to serve where she lives, sharing her expertise to help the city continually embrace unity and belonging. She values the responsibility of the role to publicly affirm and invest time in helping Allen, Texas continue to be great place to live and work.
Johnson adds, “I am deeply honored to serve my community in this capacity. As a native Dallasite whose family history dates back nearly two centuries, serving on the City of Allen Community Engagement Board provides a unique opportunity to bring my professional experience to a community I have called home for so many years.”
This appointment aligns with KEIRUS BY KJE’s commitment to “care deeply” through community service, active participation and giving back meaningful support for the betterment of our local areas and the world.
ABOUT KEIRUS BY KJE
KEIRUS BY KJE is a tech-enabled consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). As strategic partners for Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies, KEIRUS BY KJE leverages decades of proven experience and our multi-year training curriculum to help organizations experience the business benefits of DEIB. KEIRUS derives from the Greek word meaning grace, goodwill and kindness, and embodies the company's commitment to light the world to create transformative growth.
