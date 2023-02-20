Keirus By KJE Identifies the Five Things People Get Wrong About DEI
KEIRUS BY KJE identifies the Five Things We Get Wrong About DEI. The Plano-based DEI firm explains the harm these misconceptions cause to corporate workplace culture initiatives.
Messages from Government Leaders Harmful to Corporate Workplace Culture
Companies are looking for every opportunity to create a competitive advantage. They recognize the importance of understanding the needs of their employees and customers. DEI creates this advantage.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent statements and initiatives to remove DEI from public sector hiring processes and education curriculum in Texas and Florida, KEIRUS BY KJE has taken a necessary and bold leadership position to bring a pro-business and pro-employee message to this conversation.
According to a 2020 Glassdoor.com survey, more than 75% of employees and job candidates want to be part of a diverse workforce. KEIRUS BY KJE believes that education is critical to ensure that trailblazing efforts continue for corporate DEI initiatives at thousands of organizations in the U.S. Subsequently, this message from the Plano-based Diversity, Equity and Inclusion firm is complete with the data that will help leaders digress from formulating opinions and policies without facts and a long-term view.
KEIRUS BY KJE highlights the Five Things People Get Wrong About DEI in their latest effort to educate and support leaders and organizations who are seeking proper guidance on what DEI is and what it is not. The purpose is also to prevent ignorance or personal preferences from being the motivation for derailing progress and growth-oriented efforts in the private sector.
Founder and CEO, Kelley Johnson is committed to her team’s role in transforming cultures within organizations with a philosophy of C.A.R.E. “Our role as a DEI firm is to educate on why DEI is critical to organizational, economic, and societal health. Companies are looking for every opportunity to create a competitive advantage in their businesses, and they recognize the importance of understanding the unique needs of their employees and customers. DEI efforts enable this advantage, and amplifying misconceptions about DEI are harmful to achieving those objectives.”
From the myth that diversity shouldn’t be a factor in making talent decisions to the illusion that DEI requires one group to lose so another gains, and the mistruth that racism and other isms are a thing of the past, this article is a must read for those who want to make informed decisions and commit to leading or continuing to lead inclusively - creating opportunities for everyone to win together.
For quick access, see the slide show view and read the full analysis here.
About KEIRUS BY KJE
KEIRUS BY KJE is a tech-enabled consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Leveraging decades of experience, we merge human connection and innovation to ignite culture transformation utilizing our proprietary C.A.R.E. model.
