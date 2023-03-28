KEIRUS BY KJE ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD AS THEY CONTINUE TO TRANSFORM CULTURES THROUGH DIGITAL-FIRST SOLUTIONS

It's an exciting time as we evolve into a digital-first solution for DEI. Leading organizations understand that a diverse and inclusive workplace will better position them for growth.”
— Kelley Johnson
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KEIRUS BY KJE announces a six-member Advisory Board comprised of distinguished leaders from various business sectors and expertise who each have an appreciation for the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.
KEIRUS BY KJE, in its eighth year in business, is embarking on the future with big ambitions that require additional perspectives and resources. CEO and Founder Kelley Johnson believes that being innovative and cutting-edge moves the needle forward in the DEI industry and is an integral part of the firm's responsibility.
As KEIRUS BY KJE continues to grow and transform into a tech-based solution, they remain mindful of the benefits of wise counsel. Founder and CEO Kelley Johnson looks forward to having this next level of thought leadership onboard. "Diversity of thought leadership, perspectives and experience will increase our forward-looking response to our clients' marketplace and organizational needs. As I considered the next phase of the firm's growth and evolution, I asked people I respect and value for their insight and expertise to join us on this journey."
The Advisory Board offers a mutually benefitting experience for the firm and the Advisory board members to learn from one another. Their involvement will ensure KEIRUS BY KJE keeps its ear to the ground on the issues organizations face during this challenging DEI and economic climate. "It's an exciting time as we evolve into a digital-first solution for DEI. Companies are faced with many challenges, and leading organizations understand that a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace will better position them to navigate current and future obstacles to growth. These influencers in their fields will help ensure our team understands the full scope of what organizations need so that we can provide even more value to our clients’ businesses."
KEIRUS BY KJE is proud to announce each charter member of the Advisory Board. The leadership team of KEIRUS BY KJE is excited about the expertise, collective influence, and years of experience the Advisory Board will share with them as they expand locally, nationally, and internationally.
Partnering beyond the realm of DEI practitioners allows us to broaden our reach and expertise.
The roster of charter KEIRUS BY KJE Advisory Board Members is as follows:
Crysta Dungee Head of US Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Catherine Gates. Executive Director at Women in the Marketplace
Candace Patmon-Griggs- Sr. Vice President, Risk & Control Platform Transformation, Citi
Frances Quintana. AVP, Sr. Business Partner, Independent Financial
Michelynn “Miki” Woodard, Philanthropy Executive
Misty Baker Tippen, Sr. Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Integer Holdings
About KEIRUS BY KJE
KEIRUS BY KJE is a tech-enabled consulting and leadership development firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Leveraging decades of experience, we merge human connection and innovation to ignite culture transformation utilizing our proprietary C.A.R.E. model.
