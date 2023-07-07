Submit Release
Enara Law Expands Business Litigation Team with New Attorney

Enara Law, the premier full-service business litigation and corporate law firm announces the addition of its newest litigation attorney, Daniel De Julio.

We are excited to be expanding our litigation practice and to have Danny on the team.”
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law, the premier full-service business litigation and corporate law firm serving Arizona, Washington D.C., and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the addition of its newest litigation attorney, Daniel De Julio.

Daniel, is a highly accomplished legal professional, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Enara Law. With a strong background in complex commercial litigation, Daniel will further enhance the firm's ability to deliver exceptional legal services and strategic counsel to its clients.
Daniel has a proven track record of success, having represented clients across a wide range of industries, including construction, real estate and complex business disputes. Mr. de Julio’s keen understanding of the legal landscape and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for clients align perfectly with Enara Law's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

At Enara Law, Daniel will collaborate closely with the firm's seasoned litigators, leveraging their collective knowledge and resources to provide comprehensive legal solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. His addition will bolster the firm's capabilities in effectively managing complex disputes, guiding clients through challenging legal landscapes, and securing favorable resolutions.

“We are excited to be expanding our litigation practice and to have Danny on the team,” said George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Danny’s integrity and zealous advocacy will be a great addition to our firm and for our clients.”

About Enara Law PLLC

Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona, the Southwest, and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys and expansive litigation practice are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses with their litigation and disputes, including contract disputes, intellectual property enforcement, fraud litigation, and mergers and acquisitions disputes.

If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com

