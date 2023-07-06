Update No. 1: VSP provides update on operation in Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police provides update on operation in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vermont (Thursday, July 6, 2023) — The police operation at the Highlander Motel in Rutland has concluded. Police took three individuals into custody, and they are expected to appear Friday, July 7, 2023, in federal court. Further details should become available at that time.

The Vermont State Police is currently unable to provide additional comment on the ongoing investigation.

***Initial news release, 6:05 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023***

Multiple local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies, including the Vermont State Police, are conducting an operation Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Rutland.

The police activity is focused on carrying out court-ordered search warrants at the Highlander Motel on U.S. Route 7. The operation is related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. Participating agencies are the Vermont State Police, including the Tactical Services Unit and Narcotics Investigation Unit; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Rutland City Police Department.

Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the vicinity of the motel. The operation is focused on the motel property, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

No additional details are currently available. The case is being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further information will be provided at the appropriate time by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.

