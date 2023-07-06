NEBRASKA, July 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Issues Disaster Declaration for Boyd County

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued a disaster declaration for Boyd County, in the aftermath of a damaging storm. Heavy rain resulted in severe flooding on June 23 and 24, 2023, taking a toll on local roads, bridges, culverts and sanitary sewer pipes.

The declaration allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund, established under the authority of the Nebraska Emergency Management Act, to address repairs and debris removal. Damage to affected areas is estimated at $1.2 million.

Per Neb. Rev. Stat. §81-829.40(3), the Governor is required to sign a State of Emergency Proclamation before the fund is available for use. The proclamation, effective July 1, is attached.

2023 State of Emergency - Boyd County Flooding