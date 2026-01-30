Gov. Pillen Offers Statement After Girl is Hit by Vehicle at Demonstration
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement upon reports that a girl was struck by a vehicle outside of Fremont High School during a demonstration.
“Here’s a fundamental truth we should all agree upon: Political violence – no matter what – is never okay.
There is a lot about this particular situation we still need to learn, and we trust that local law enforcement will carry out a thorough and complete investigation.
The freedom to peacefully assemble is a cornerstone of American government and must be protected.
We will continue to monitor this situation and pray for the health of the girl who was hit.”
