Gov. Pillen Offers Statement After Girl is Hit by Vehicle at Demonstration

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement upon reports that a girl was struck by a vehicle outside of Fremont High School during a demonstration.

“Here’s a fundamental truth we should all agree upon: Political violence – no matter what – is never okay.

There is a lot about this particular situation we still need to learn, and we trust that local law enforcement will carry out a thorough and complete investigation.

The freedom to peacefully assemble is a cornerstone of American government and must be protected.

We will continue to monitor this situation and pray for the health of the girl who was hit.”