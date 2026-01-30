Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,932 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Offers Statement After Girl is Hit by Vehicle at Demonstration

NEBRASKA, January 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Offers Statement After Girl is Hit by Vehicle at Demonstration

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following statement upon reports that a girl was struck by a vehicle outside of Fremont High School during a demonstration.

“Here’s a fundamental truth we should all agree upon: Political violence – no matter what – is never okay.

There is a lot about this particular situation we still need to learn, and we trust that local law enforcement will carry out a thorough and complete investigation.

The freedom to peacefully assemble is a cornerstone of American government and must be protected.

We will continue to monitor this situation and pray for the health of the girl who was hit.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Offers Statement After Girl is Hit by Vehicle at Demonstration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.