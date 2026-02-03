Gov. Pillen Accepts Resignation from Oldenburg on Medical Cannabis Commission; Takes Applications for Vacancy

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen thanked Dr. Monica Oldenburg for her work on the Medical Cannabis Commission and announced that he would take applications to fill her vacancy. Oldenburg was appointed to serve on the Commission in May of last year.  She submitted her letter of resignation to the Governor Monday evening.

Those interested in serving on the Commission may submit an application through the Governor’s website: https://governor.nebraska.gov/boards-commissions-open-positions. Applications may also be mailed to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.

Members of the Medical Cannabis Commission serve six-year terms. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 3 at 5 p.m.

