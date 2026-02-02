NEBRASKA, February 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen: “This is justice for the Root family.”

LINCOLN, NE — Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after a Nebraska court sentenced Eswin Mejia to 20+ years for the drunken, 2016 street racing crash that killed Sarah Root in Omaha. After posting bond, Mejia disappeared and was on the run from American law enforcement for nearly a decade, having fled the United States and returned to Honduras.

“This is justice for the Root family,” said Gov. Pillen. “Sarah Root’s life tragically ended way too early — and our hearts continue to break for her loved ones. But today, we now know that the illegal immigrant who killed Sarah while he was street racing and drunk — who then evaded justice for nearly a decade — was sentenced to more than 20 years in a cold prison cell.

This tragedy absolutely could have been prevented if not for failed immigration enforcement policies of the Obama Administration. We thank federal and local law enforcement for their years-long pursuit of this criminal, and the members of Congress who kept pushing for justice. Thankfully, President Trump signed Sarah’s Law in one of the first actions of his second term, to make sure that this never happens again.”