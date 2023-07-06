2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

A stunning photo featuring the Missouri state animal is the Best in Show for the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Tony Cook of Fayette, Mo., was chosen from photos submitted by photographers across Missouri.

“The photos submitted in this year’s photo contest showcase the depth and breadth of agriculture in Missouri,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These pictures help us tell the agriculture story with accuracy. They are also a beautiful depiction of life on the farm and give viewers a glimpse into our lifestyle to show why we do what we do.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farmer, Around the Barnyard and Everyday Life. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Kid’s Corner category. In total, 21 photos were selected by a panel of three judges from the agriculture industry.

A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice, voted on by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.

The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 10-20, 2023. The 2023 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Hitched” by Tony Cook of Fayette, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Little Future Farmer” by Lacie Ritter of Saint Mary, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Sunset Planting” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Dusty Bean Harvest” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “High Cotton” by Gage Silman of Lilbourn, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “After a Long Day” by Sherry Schulte of Maryville, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARMER:

1st Place: “When Farming is All You Know” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Supper from a Sack” by Pamela Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Feeding Time” by Sherry Schulte of Maryville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “New to the Farm” by Kayla Colvin of Dixon, Mo.

EVERYDAY LIFE:

1st Place: “Multitasker” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Waiting Game” by Tamra McClellan of New Madrid, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Soybean Development” by Charlie Ebbesmeyer of Fayette, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Triticale Team ” by Karrie Webb of Unionville, Mo.

AROUND THE BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Not in the Mood” by Christina Wheeler of Kennett, Mo.

Runner-Up: “All in a Row” by Makenna Merrifield of Adrian, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Bok Bok” by Jay Howie of Villa Ridge, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Feeding Time” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

CHILDREN'S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Funny Farm” by Carleigh Wilson of Warrensburg, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Fresh Harvest” by Erma Evans of Stewartsville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Our Red Barn” by Brock Watson of Lentner, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “After the Storm” by Charlot Thornton of Slater, Mo.

All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.

For more information on the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

To download a high resolution image of this year’s Best in Show for publication, click here.