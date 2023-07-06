Sports Turf Sponsors First Annual Georgia High School Football Media Day on July 26
Sports Turf Company is proud to sponsor the first annual Georgia High School Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 26
Georgia continues to be known for its top high school football programs and recruits in the country, and this event will highlight these outstanding coaches and athletes.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is proud to sponsor the first annual Georgia High School Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 26 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers campus (501 Pulliam St. SW #250). Modeled after SEC Media Day, the event will celebrate the 2023 football season at an unrivaled scale with representatives from more than 100 schools expected to attend.
“We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming football season with an event of this magnitude”, said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Georgia continues to be known for its top high school football programs and recruits in the country, and this event will highlight these outstanding coaches and athletes.”
The event will include Sports Turf’s signature green carpet and the opportunity for interviews and photos with coaches and players.
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of Georgia high school football and the events we provide to maximize exposure for these athletes,” Score Atlanta President I.J. Rosenberg. “Sports Turf's mission to support high school coaches and athletes aligns with ours, which creates an ideal partnership.”
Specializing in different types of sports surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass, artificial turf sports fields, and tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation, and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance, and durability.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
