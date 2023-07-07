ConnectDirect Online, Inc. Launches Discover Koko on KokoConnect.tv Platform

"Gunz and God" is the real-life story of Stevie Gunz who, as a decorated NYPD undercover lived a dual life working the streets and preaching the word.

Discover Koko Channel Premieres New Releases for Viewers in July

TAMPA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kokoconnect.tv parent company ConnectDirect Online, Inc. announced the release today of Discover Koko, Channel 129 on Kokoconnect.tv. The new channel will premiere featured content released to the growing FAST TV platform. The move allows viewers to easily watch premieres 24/7 up to 4 weeks before being moved into the regular programming cycle.

This month Kokoconnect.tv premieres "Gunz and God," Friday, July 7th. Based on the New York Times acclaimed novel by Stevie Stryker and Rocco Parascandola. At release, the Times called, "Gunz and God an audacious autobiography filled with rollicking capers." The documentary follows the real-life story of Stevie Gunz, who as a decorated NYPD undercover lived a dual life working the streets and preaching the word. The stories in the premiere are a taste of what's to come for Kokoconnect.tv viewers. An original series is now in development based on the life of Stevie Gunz. Series release date TBD.

Also releasing in July on Discover Koko, new episodes of the popular Fashionado TV with host E. Vincent Martinez. No stranger to the glitz and glam of the fashion and entertainment industries, Martinez interviews international fashion/celebrity photographer and director Marcus Klinko. The revered Klinko has photographed Beyonce, David Bowie, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Britney Spears, Will Smith, Kanye West, Kate Winslet, Eva Mendes, Naomi Campbell, Daphne Guinness, and Iman. In true Fashionado "lux life" style Vincent discusses art, career, working with celebrities and more with Marcus in the comfort of a Rolls Royce! Release date Friday, July 14th

All month, Kokoconnect.tv viewers watch Sports, TV, Movies and more live from their browsers, or download the Kokoconnect.tv app from the Amazon App Store, Google, or Apple Appstore. The streaming platform launched with 50 channels in February and has grown to 68 channels with a wide array of content. Kokoconnect.tv fan favorites include afro beats recording artist Tee Manay "Young Icon" and Heydays Vintage TV. Free TV, no subscription required.

ConnectDirect Online, Inc. (ConnectDirect)

Operating globally ConnectDirect Online, Inc. is a privately held American consumer electronics, entertainment, and ad serving company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company develops, manufactures, delivers and sales innovative mobile technology products worldwide to consumers and companies. We work through both direct and indirect channels comprised of third-party cellular networks, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Our success lies in a strategic vision with our products that transcends current market smartphones and freemium entertainment, gaming, and music ad-supported streaming services. Both performance and design are key drivers of the company's success.

Website https://www.connectdirectonline.com