Fluoramics to Showcase New Products at FABTECH 2023
HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding, a penetrating rust protection for metal which is weld-through approved, may be used during fabrication, welding, final finishing, storage, and shipping.
Compu-Lube is a lightweight lubricating and cleaning oil that helps prevent rust in a dropper tip bottle for precise application to robotics, 3D printers, computer fans, high-speed mechanisms, fine bearings, guide rails, plastic/metal gears, and Z screws.
FABTECH is September 11-14, 2023, in Chicago, IL. Fluoramics will be exhibiting in booth B37071, in the Welding Pavilion at McCormick Place.
Fluoramics is internationally recognized for its HinderRUST, LOX-8, and Tufoil Technology brands of products.
New to the show this year is HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding. This rust stopper is weld-through approved, provides penetrating protection, and is removable for final finishing. No priming or surface prep is needed before using HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding. Use it for protection against rust during fabrication, welding, storage, and shipping.
"We are excited to introduce new rust stoppers and lubricants at FABTECH. Several of our products, including HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding, are engineered specifically for this industry," says Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
Also new is Tufoil Compu-Lube for robotics, 3D printers, and high-speed mechanisms. This member of the Tufoil Technology family is a lightweight synthetic oil for fine bearings, guide rails, threaded rods, and other moving parts. It lubricates, acts as a cleaning agent, helps prevents rust, and is safe to use with electronics and electromechanical devices. Another popular product, Chain, Wire & Cable, lubricates and protects against corrosion on chain drives for cutting devices such as plasma, waterjet, and laser cutters.
Other Fluoramics products recognized in the metal fabrication and welding industries are LOX-8 Paste and Formula-8 thread sealants to seal valves and fittings on gas lines, Tufoil for Industrial Use to protect against scoring and scratching in operations such as stamping and deep drawing, and a premium welded 55-Gallon Drum Mixer perfect for use with finish coatings.
Fluoramics is offering a post-show special of 23% off website orders when using a code specific to the trade show. Stop by booth B37071 in the Welding Pavilion to get the code.
Fluoramics’ products are solvent-free, non-flammable, and low-VOC, making them ideal for welding and metal fabrication.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. If you have technical questions about Fluoramics products, you can “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.
