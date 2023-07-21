Fluoramics to Showcase New Products at FABTECH 2023

HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding, a penetrating rust protection for metal which is weld-through approved, may be used during fabrication, welding, final finishing, storage, and shipping.

Compu-Lube is a lightweight lubricating and cleaning oil that helps prevent rust in a dropper tip bottle for precise application to robotics, 3D printers, computer fans, high-speed mechanisms, fine bearings, guide rails, plastic/metal gears, and Z screws.