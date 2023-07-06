Several Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in Winner Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – Chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Winner area beginning Monday July 10, 2023. Weather dependent, the chip seal and fog seal projects are planned as follows:

Interstate 90 – Nine miles on shoulders and ramps from three miles west of Murdo to six miles east of Murdo in the eastbound lane only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and fog seal on this route is three days.

Interstate 90 – 22.8 miles on shoulders and ramps from four miles east of the 1880 Town to the east side of Kadoka in the westbound lane only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

Interstate 90 – One and one-half miles on shoulders and ramps from Belvidere to four miles east of the 1880 Town in the eastbound lane only. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and fog seal on this route is two days.

S.D. Highway 73 – 23 miles from the Bennett/Jackson County line north of the S.D. Highway 44/73 Junction to Quiver Hill. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

S.D. Highway 73 – Approximately one-half mile at the underpass on Highway 73 near Philip (exit 142). The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is two days.

U.S. Highway 83 – 21 miles from the Nebraska/South Dakota state line north to Mission. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

U.S. Highway 83 – 18.5 miles from the U.S. Highway 18/Highway 83 North Junction west of Mission to the City of White River. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

U.S. Highway 83 – 23 miles from the City of White River to Murdo. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

U.S. Highway 183 – 21 miles from the U.S. Highway 18/Highway 183 North Junction to south of the White River. The approximate time to complete the chip seal and the fog seal on this route is five days.

The fog seal on the above-mentioned routes will follow within a few days after the completed chip seals. For all projects, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. During this time frame, traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Bituminous Paving, Inc (BPI) from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on the $8 million project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-