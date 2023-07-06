Submit Release
Join Steel Commander Racing and Gabriel Da Silva at the WeatherTech Raceway Starting July 7, 2023

We are excited for this next race at the WeatherTech Raceway. This is an opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to quality and inspire those to pursue their dreams with unyielding persistence.”
— Shawn Fisher, President, and CEO of Steel Commander Corp.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel Commander Corp, a leading US steel building manufacturer, today announced the upcoming MotoAmerica race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where sponsored racer Gabriel Da Silva will showcase his skill and determination in the upcoming Medallia Superbike Races. Da Silva's recent performances have fueled his drive to surpass his previous achievements and this race will prove to be an exciting event.

At the highly anticipated race at Laguna Seca Raceway, widely known as WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Da Silva aims for the top spot. Da Silva has been relentlessly refining his techniques and improving his performance throughout the 2023 races. The race at Laguna Seca promises to be an exhilarating event, featuring top-tier racers competing for victory. Da Silva's determination will make him an intimidating opponent, ready to tackle any challenges and emerge on top.

Be sure to catch Gabriel Da Silva and the Steel Commander Racing team during the Medallia Superbike Races Saturday July 8th at 1:35pm and 7pm Eastern time and Sunday July 9th at 2:30pm, 3pm and 6pm Eastern time.

"We are excited for this next race at the WeatherTech Raceway,” said Shawn Fisher, President, and CEO of Steel Commander Corp. "This is an opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to quality, innovation and inspire those to pursue their dreams with unyielding persistence.”

As a leader in the steel manufacturing industry, Steel Commander Corp has always been committed to innovation and excellence in all its products including supporting the amazing teams that make it happen. With this next race of the Steel Commander Racing Team, the company continues to expand its racing teams into many categories including: MotorAmerica, NASCAR, Motocross, StreetRacing and much more.

Event Details:
When: July 7-9
Where: 1021 Monterey Salinas Highway Salinas, CA 93908
How: Get tickets here WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

About Steel Commander Corp.
Steel Commander Corp, with its corporate headquarters located in Boca Raton, FL, is a leading, all-American Steel Building manufacturer shipping factory direct to all US territories offering a combination of expertise, innovation, and dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Steel Commander Corp offers a comprehensive range of solutions for the commercial, industrial, residential, garage, storage, and other industries with a combined experience of over 60 years.

Renee Rice
Steel Commander Corp.
Press@steelcommandercorp.com
Interview with Gabriel Da Silva at Motoamerica

