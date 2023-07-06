Submit Release
United States Hispanic Business Council Leads Coalition Urging Action from California Attorney General Rob Bonta

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) and a coalition of state chambers and businesses associations urge California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take swift and immediate action in addressing the continued presence of illegal flavored disposable e-cigarettes in California. Despite recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) import bans and existing California law, poisonous and harmful products targeting our children remain on store shelves. In a letter addressed to the Attorney General, Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC wrote:

"Our kids are being targeted with these products that look and taste like candy with names like Rainbow Cotton Candy and Gummy Bear to name a few. Of note, none of these flavored disposable vapes are authorized by the FDA and are all illegal under California law. This is important to the Hispanic community because we constitute over 50% of California students. This means that approximately 3.3 million Hispanic students in California are at risk, and we believe you are key to ensuring their safety.”

The USHBC-led coalition included:
Tayde Aburto, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of e-Commerce; Scott Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce; Alonso Corona, Executive Director of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Bell Gardens Chamber of Commerce; San Gabriel Valley Civic Alliance.

About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

