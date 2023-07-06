Governor Phil Scott Announces $7 Million in Funding Available for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced the launch of the Vermont Community Electric Vehicle Chargers Incentive Program . This program aims to increase access to electric charging opportunities for Vermonters at locations such as workplaces, multiunit homes and public areas. Green Mountain Power (GMP) will administer this statewide grant program and interested parties can submit pre-applications through the program's website starting July 6.

“To meet our carbon emissions goals, we have to make it easier for Vermonters and visitors to convert to cleaner energy. That’s why EV infrastructure has been an area of focus for my administration and partners throughout the state. In fact, Vermont leads the nation in the number of public charging stations per capita,” said Governor Scott. “This program will help us increase equity in our electrification efforts, particularly in locations where charging solutions are not as straightforward as in single-family, owner-occupied homes.”

“GMP is proud to partner with the state to deploy these resources as quickly as we can to speed the transition to electric vehicles for more Vermonters all across the state,” said Mari McClure, GMP President and CEO. “A robust and widespread charging network is essential infrastructure to help us reach our carbon emissions reduction goals. By working together, we can continue to lead the nation in clean energy by continuing to reduce carbon emissions from transportation.”

This new program builds upon the success of the Multiunit EV Charging Pilot program, which was introduced in spring 2022. The program is supporting the installation of 84 new Level 2 charging ports at 37 different locations across eight counties. Once this work is completed, the program will serve to eliminate the barriers to at-home charging for EV ownership in 6,230 affordable multifamily homes.

Incentives will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants. Pre-approved electrical contractors and local electric utilities will also offer technical assistance to help applicants who may have limited experience with EV charging. To ensure fair distribution, there will be caps on the total incentives issued per applicant, per site, and per county.