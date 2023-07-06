iRemedy Joins Securing America's Medicine and Supply (SAMS) Coalition
Collaboration Strengthens Efforts to Foster Transparency, Efficiency, and Fair Pricing in the Medical Supplies MarketSTUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), a leader in medical supply chain solutions, announced today that it has become a member of Securing America's Medicine and Supply (SAMS). This partnership bolsters iRemedy’s commitment to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and fair pricing in the medical supplies market.
SAMS, a coalition dedicated to safeguarding America's medicines and medical supplies, is devoted to advocating for integrity, fairness, and efficiency in the medical supply industry. As a new member, iRemedy will work in tandem with other stakeholders to confront challenges, share best practices, and drive innovation in the sector.
"The issues we're facing with our medical supply chain have escalated to a level of national security concern," said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. "Our partnership with SAMS represents a proactive approach to address these dire challenges. By leveraging our technology and industry expertise, we're committed to securing America's medical supply chain, ensuring healthcare providers and patients have reliable, timely access to essential supplies."
“We are so proud to partner with IRemedy. They have long recognized the need for America to strengthen our supply chains, especially for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. They performed life-saving work through Operation Warp Speed by bringing needles and syringes from abroad for the largest pandemic in a century. We look forward to showcasing their innovative approaches to the medical marketplace” said SAMS Founder, David Sanders.
About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies
iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies, servicing over 15,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. With a commitment to transparency and competition, iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power consistently drive low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida, with offices in New York, and a distribution center in Florida. For investment information, please visit invest.iRemedy.com. For company information, please visit www.iRemedy.com. For information on SAMS, please visit www.SAMScoalition.org
