Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,554 in the last 365 days.

Utility work to take place along I-80 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Travelers on Interstate 80 may experience delays as crews with Black Hills Energy begin utility work starting Monday, July 10th, weather permitting.

I-80 will have interior lane closures in both east and westbound lanes between mile markers 353-355 beginning Monday morning to facilitate the repair of overhead power lines in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes during the project. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.

Utility work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 12th. All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability. 

You just read:

Utility work to take place along I-80 in Cheyenne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more