Utility work to take place along I-80 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Travelers on Interstate 80 may experience delays as crews with Black Hills Energy begin utility work starting Monday, July 10th, weather permitting.

I-80 will have interior lane closures in both east and westbound lanes between mile markers 353-355 beginning Monday morning to facilitate the repair of overhead power lines in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes during the project. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.

Utility work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 12th. All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.