Learn orienteering with MDC July 20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the skill of orienteering at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia July 20. This event will run from 1-3 p.m. and is designed for participants ages 8 and older.

Discover how to use a map and compass to navigate and put your new skills to practice. Participants will have the opportunity to navigate off trail with their newfound skills, and they are asked to dress in clothes that are appropriate for walking off trail. It is also recommended that participants bring a water bottle.

Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wg. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8871 South Tom Bass in Columbia.