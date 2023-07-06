New Huddle House Franchise Breaks Records in its Opening Week
Back-to-back record-breaking openings for Huddle House franchiseesHAZARD, KY , USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a record-breaking first week at the Decatur, IL Huddle House, which opened in February 2023 and did more than $53,000 in sales, the Hazard, KY restaurant far exceeded that number, breaking the brand’s first-week sales record. The Hazard Huddle House, which opened on May 30, 2023, broke two additional records during its opening week, including the highest opening day sales and the all-time highest single sales day across the Huddle House brand.
“We are so appreciative of all the support from the Huddle House team. We are excited to bring Huddle House back to the Hazard community after two and a half years,” said Shelia Sloane, the Hazard Huddle House franchise owner.
The Hazard location also achieved a perfect 5.0-star ranking on Google to top it off. The restaurant achieved these great sales while offering only dine-in and pick-up, with delivery service yet to come.
“The success of this opening supports our business thesis that small towns are a very successful market for Huddle House,” said Troy Tracy, Brand President of Huddle House. “Hazard has a population of only about 5,000, and with this recent opening, the Huddle House brand is making a meaningful impact on the lives of the Sloanes and the Hazard community.”
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.
