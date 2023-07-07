RaiseFX Celebrates Remarkable Launch in Southeast Asia, Onboarding Over 10,000 New Active Traders in Less Than Two Weeks

"We look forward to establishing RaiseFX as a market leader in the region in no time".”
— Dany Mawas, CCO of RaiseFX

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RaiseFX, a leading global CFD provider, is delighted to announce its highly successful launch in Southeast Asia, with an achievement of onboarding over 10,000 new active traders in less than two weeks. This milestone is a testament to RaiseFX's commitment to providing trading services to traders across the region.

The remarkable influx of over 10,000 new active traders showcases the immense demand for RaiseFX's services in Southeast Asia. Traders from all walks of life have flocked to the platform, drawn by its competitive trading services, impeccable trading execution, comprehensive educational resources, and diverse range of tradable assets, including stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

"We are delighted to witness such an overwhelming response to the launch of RaiseFX in Southeast Asia," said Dany Mawas, CCO of RaiseFX. "This remarkable achievement reflects our dedication to delivering a superior client experience that meets the evolving needs of traders in the region. We are committed to empowering traders with the tools and educational resources they need to succeed. We look forward to establishing RaiseFX as a market leader in the region in no time".

RaiseFX's success in onboarding many new active traders can be attributed to its customer-centric approach led by its regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, which already hosts a team of 15 talented professionals. As RaiseFX continues its expansion in Southeast Asia, the company maintains its commitment to localizing its operations and further bolstering the brand's presence by establishing new offices throughout Asia.

About RaiseFX
With over 45,000 active traders and 2,000 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker making waves in the financial industry. The company is expanding its presence throughout Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

For more information, visit www.raisefx.com.

Mame Diarra Samba
RaiseFX
+44 20 3885 3984
press@raisefx.com

