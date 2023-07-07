Jay Harris Levy, M.D. Has Been Reviewed and Approved By FL Top Docs For 2023
Dr. Jay Harris Levy of the Retina Macula Specialists of Miami has been reviewed and approved by FL Top Docs for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jay Harris Levy is one of the most widely known and respected retina and macula specialists in South Florida. He has recently been reviewed and approved by FL Top Docs for 2023.
Dr. Levy is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and has completed advanced subspecialty training in diseases and surgery of retina, macula, and vitreous.
A native of Miami, Dr. Levy received his medical degree from the University of Miami and completed his internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He served as Chief Resident during his Ophthalmology Residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, in association with the Johns Hopkins Hospital. As a Fellow in Vitreoretinal Disease and Surgery, Dr. Levy received additional subspecialty training at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Dr. Levy is a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American College of Surgeons and American Society of Retina Specialists.
He is published in several medical journals, has served as a speaker at national ophthalmologic meetings, and was awarded a Travel Fellowship from the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology.
His practice, Retina Macula Specialists of Miami participates in state-of-the-art research studies involving new medications and offers diagnostic testing and a multidisciplinary team approach to patient care. Offices are conveniently located in North Miami Beach and Coral Gables
To learn more about Dr. Jay Harris Levy and Retina Macula Specialists of Miami, please visit: https://fltopdocs.com/doctors/drjayharrislevy/
About Us
FL Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Florida online in an easy to use format. FL Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
FL Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at info@FLTopDocs.com and/or visit www.FLTopDocs.com.
