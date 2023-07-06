Pentagon 2000SQL™ ADRS - Automatic Document Repository System

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Add-On Module Provides Automatic Archival of System Generated Forms and Documents

For over 30 years PENTAGON 2000SQL set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, MRO, and more.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pentagon 2000SQL™ system allows users to generate a wide range of formatted documents. Commercial documents, quality compliance documents, and regulatory forms are all integrated into the system and may be printed, transmitted, or saved as a file. Invoices, Purchase Orders, and Authorized Release Certificates are just a few of the many forms available for use.

For customers that require an automated and systematic method for saving and archiving their production documents, Pentagon 2000 Software offers the ADRS add-on module. This module allows system administrators to activate a server based automated archive procedure for the different document types. This procedure runs in the background at the time when selected document types are generated by users, and copies of the documents are saved in electronic format on a designated server or cloud storage drive.

Key benefits of the ADRS add-on module include seamless document capture and indexing, powerful search and retrieval, enhanced security and compliance, and intelligent document categorization utilizing metadata and powered by machine learning algorithms.

For more information about the Automated Document Repository System add-on module and other advanced Pentagon 2000 Software capabilities, please contact your company representative Sales Team at sales@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

