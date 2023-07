Dances With Films 2023 - Complete Winners List

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dances With Films aka DWF:LA ended year 26 with a bang, just in time for the 4th of July. The film festival, based at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, celebrates the best of the best in independent film, highlights social justice, and celebrates inclusivity and diversity. It ran this year from June 22-July 2. 2023’s complete winner’s list can be found below.DOWNBEAT AUDIENCE AWARDINTERRACIAL COUPLE IN A CHEERIOS ADwritten by Yuriy Mikhalevskiy & David Rothdirected by Christine Lakinproduced by Brian Etting, David Roth & Yuriy Mikhalevskiy-------------------------DANCES WITH KIDZ PRO AUDIENCE AWARDOLD MAN AT THE CORNER STOREwritten by Nadav Heymandirected by Nadav Heyman & Anabella Casanovaproduced by Cheryl Mann, Collin del Cuore-------------------------WEB PILOTS AUDIENCE AWARDWHAT THE ELF?written by Cameron Kellydirected by Tate Hanyokproduced by Amanda Markowitz, Caden Douglas & Michael Lomenda-------------------------TV PILOTS AUDIENCE AWARDBLACK MARIAwritten by Marcus W. Albinostory by Marcus W. Albino & Barbara Estelle DeJesusdirected by Marcus W. Albinoexecutive produced by Brad Frizzell & Marcus W. Albinoco-executive produced by Casey Merrillproduced by Brad Frizzellco-produced by Barbara Estelle DeJesus, Amy Werges & Justin Arbabi-------------------------DOC SHORT AUDIENCE AWARDLIVING WHILE AMERICANdirected by Sosena Solomonproduced by Luke Slattery & Howard Tomb-------------------------DOC FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARDMEET ME WHERE I AMdirected by Grant Garryproduced by Stacy Roque, Lisa Kauls & Sharolyn Schmiedereredited by James Slaven-------------------------FUSION SHORT AUDIENCE AWARDCONFESSIONSwritten & directed by Stephanie Kaznochaproduced by C.E. Horton, Caroline Huber, Stephanie Kaznocha-------------------------FUSION FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARDKATIE’S MOMwritten by Meryl Branch-McTiernan & Tyrrell Shaffnerdirected by Tyrrell Shaffnerproduced by Tyrrell Shaffner, Meryl Branch-McTiernan & Corey Moss-------------------------COMP SHORT AUDIENCE AWARDA WEDDING DAYwritten & directed by Brendan Beachmanproduced by Brendan Beachman, Colin Arndt, Douglas Riggs & Todd Sandler-------------------------COMP FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARDTWO LIVES IN PITTSBURGHwritten & directed by Brian Silvermanproduced by Lola Noh, Tiffany Murray & Brian Silverman-------------------------INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS - UNDER 40 MINUTESHOMEwritten by A.J. Edwardsdirected by Stephen Robinsonproduced by Eric Pham, Kris Pham-------------------------INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS - OVER 40 MINUTESFOREVER NOWwritten & directed by Henk Pretoriusstory by Henk Pretorius, Jennifer Nicole Stang & Greg Blythproduced by Llewelynn Greeff, Barend Kruger-------------------------GRAND JURY SHORTSPEAK UP BROTHA!written by Roderick Lawrence, Obbie West & James J. Johnsondirected by Wes Andre Goodrichproduced by Salma Qarnain & Roderick Lawrenceexecutive produced by Ron Gillyard, Will Campbell, Ike Mbanefo, Obbie West & Cameron Carr2 Honorable Mentions:HOW IT GOESwritten & directed by Ryan Espinosaproduced by Henry Baime, Ryan Espinosa, Douglas Renison & Asia BonettoREUNIONwritten by Tim Naylor & Zainab Jahdirected by Zainab Jah & Tim Naylorproduced by Djaka SouaréGrand Jury Special Recognition for Cinematography - A WEDDING DAYGrand Jury Special Recognition for Personal Storytelling - ROSEMARY A.D. (AFTER DAD)-------------------------GRAND JURY FEATUREANGIE’S CUREwritten by Brian P Kelsey, Lanett Tachel & Corey Grantdirected by Corey Grantproduced by Lanett Tachel (p.g.a) & Corey Grant. (p.g.a), Audrey Kendrick (p.g.a) & James SearlesHonorable Mention:FOREVER NOWwritten & directed by Henk Pretoriusstory by Henk Pretorius, Jennifer Nicole Stang & Greg Blythproduced by Llewelynn Greeff, Barend Kruger