Dances With Films 2023 - Complete Winners List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dances With Films aka DWF:LA ended year 26 with a bang, just in time for the 4th of July. The film festival, based at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, celebrates the best of the best in independent film, highlights social justice, and celebrates inclusivity and diversity. It ran this year from June 22-July 2. 2023’s complete winner’s list can be found below.
DOWNBEAT AUDIENCE AWARD
INTERRACIAL COUPLE IN A CHEERIOS AD
written by Yuriy Mikhalevskiy & David Roth
directed by Christine Lakin
produced by Brian Etting, David Roth & Yuriy Mikhalevskiy
-------------------------
DANCES WITH KIDZ PRO AUDIENCE AWARD
OLD MAN AT THE CORNER STORE
written by Nadav Heyman
directed by Nadav Heyman & Anabella Casanova
produced by Cheryl Mann, Collin del Cuore
-------------------------
WEB PILOTS AUDIENCE AWARD
WHAT THE ELF?
written by Cameron Kelly
directed by Tate Hanyok
produced by Amanda Markowitz, Caden Douglas & Michael Lomenda
-------------------------
TV PILOTS AUDIENCE AWARD
BLACK MARIA
written by Marcus W. Albino
story by Marcus W. Albino & Barbara Estelle DeJesus
directed by Marcus W. Albino
executive produced by Brad Frizzell & Marcus W. Albino
co-executive produced by Casey Merrill
produced by Brad Frizzell
co-produced by Barbara Estelle DeJesus, Amy Werges & Justin Arbabi
-------------------------
DOC SHORT AUDIENCE AWARD
LIVING WHILE AMERICAN
directed by Sosena Solomon
produced by Luke Slattery & Howard Tomb
-------------------------
DOC FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD
MEET ME WHERE I AM
directed by Grant Garry
produced by Stacy Roque, Lisa Kauls & Sharolyn Schmiederer
edited by James Slaven
-------------------------
FUSION SHORT AUDIENCE AWARD
CONFESSIONS
written & directed by Stephanie Kaznocha
produced by C.E. Horton, Caroline Huber, Stephanie Kaznocha
-------------------------
FUSION FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD
KATIE’S MOM
written by Meryl Branch-McTiernan & Tyrrell Shaffner
directed by Tyrrell Shaffner
produced by Tyrrell Shaffner, Meryl Branch-McTiernan & Corey Moss
-------------------------
COMP SHORT AUDIENCE AWARD
A WEDDING DAY
written & directed by Brendan Beachman
produced by Brendan Beachman, Colin Arndt, Douglas Riggs & Todd Sandler
-------------------------
COMP FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD
TWO LIVES IN PITTSBURGH
written & directed by Brian Silverman
produced by Lola Noh, Tiffany Murray & Brian Silverman
-------------------------
INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS - UNDER 40 MINUTES
HOME
written by A.J. Edwards
directed by Stephen Robinson
produced by Eric Pham, Kris Pham
-------------------------
INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS - OVER 40 MINUTES
FOREVER NOW
written & directed by Henk Pretorius
story by Henk Pretorius, Jennifer Nicole Stang & Greg Blyth
produced by Llewelynn Greeff, Barend Kruger
-------------------------
GRAND JURY SHORT
SPEAK UP BROTHA!
written by Roderick Lawrence, Obbie West & James J. Johnson
directed by Wes Andre Goodrich
produced by Salma Qarnain & Roderick Lawrence
executive produced by Ron Gillyard, Will Campbell, Ike Mbanefo, Obbie West & Cameron Carr
2 Honorable Mentions:
HOW IT GOES
written & directed by Ryan Espinosa
produced by Henry Baime, Ryan Espinosa, Douglas Renison & Asia Bonetto
REUNION
written by Tim Naylor & Zainab Jah
directed by Zainab Jah & Tim Naylor
produced by Djaka Souaré
Grand Jury Special Recognition for Cinematography - A WEDDING DAY
Grand Jury Special Recognition for Personal Storytelling - ROSEMARY A.D. (AFTER DAD)
-------------------------
GRAND JURY FEATURE
ANGIE’S CURE
written by Brian P Kelsey, Lanett Tachel & Corey Grant
directed by Corey Grant
produced by Lanett Tachel (p.g.a) & Corey Grant. (p.g.a), Audrey Kendrick (p.g.a) & James Searles
Honorable Mention:
FOREVER NOW
written & directed by Henk Pretorius
story by Henk Pretorius, Jennifer Nicole Stang & Greg Blyth
produced by Llewelynn Greeff, Barend Kruger
Samantha Waranch
Samantha Waranch
