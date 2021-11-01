Playmaker Pictures Announces Upcoming Film Slate Which Includes Documentaries on Michael Madsen and Chuck Zito
The Films Feature Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, Virginia Madsen, Ron Perlman, Mickey Rourke, Sylvester Stallone, Pamela Anderson & Many MoreLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playmaker Pictures is set to release three new films in 2022 including American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, which takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of actor, director, producer, writer and poet Michael Madsen. Madsen’s long career spans nearly forty years and more than 170 films including Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs. Entertainment and celebrity expert Bill Zweker of Fox TV Chicago, Madsen’s hometown, calls the documentary “A terrific, insightful film about a truly intriguing, complicated actor and artist.”
Chuck Zito, An American Story documents the unique journey of Chuck Zito, boxer, martial art expert, bodyguard, stuntman, actor and ex-president of New York’s Hells Angels club. The film is narrated by his close friends Sylvester Stallone, Mickey Rourke, James Caan, Ron Perlman and Pamela Anderson to name a few of the Hollywood elite who joined the production to support a true friend in the quest to illustrate his life story; where Chuck has fought hard his entire life, both for himself and for others.
In Cash Collectors, the year is 2022 and the global economy has been in major recession, causing loan defaults to reach an all-time high. The central government continues to bail out tier 1 financial institutions, while small and mid-size banks continue to collapse. One mid-sized bank, Pinnacle Capital, through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Studios, developed a new television show, “Cash Collectors”, to mitigate default and continue operations. Contestants (“Collectors”) on the show act as temporary agents under special license, to recover bank assets. The potential for chaos is never fully accounted for especially when large amount of cash is being transported.
Playmaker Pictures is an entertainment company specializing in producing high quality independent motion pictures films and documentaries. Founded in 2015 by Dominique Milano and headquartered in Los Angeles; the Company only takes on selective Projects, giving them all their undivided attention.
In its short existence Playmaker Pictures has been blessed for the opportunity to have partnered with Michael Madsen and Chuck Zito to produce their life documentaries and for the honor to have connected with industry icons like Quentin Tarantino, Mario Kassar, John Travolta, Virginia Madsen, Harry Dean Stanton, Robert Forster and Daryl Hannah just to name a few
With three projects completed and two more in development, Playmaker Pictures is working very hard to pursue its long-term objective: to continue to grow and to keep producing quality entertainment with passion, dedication and commitment to excellence.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.thefilmcatalogue.com/companies/playmaker-pictures-llc
Media Contact
Samantha Waranch
SRW-PR
Samantha@srw-pr.com ∙ 443-310-4653
